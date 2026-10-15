Mexico City Council to consider new data center regulations

The city of Mexico is preparing new regulations aimed at encouraging potential economic investment and data center development – while still protecting residents.

The city’s planning and zoning commission approved the proposed ordinance language on Tuesday, following a 90-day pause on data center development enacted by the City Council in August.

The proposal would restrict data centers to industrial districts and establish requirements addressing noise pollution and utility usage.

Drew Williford, the Mexico Deputy City Manager and Public Works Director, said the city began drafting regulations after observing developments elsewhere in Missouri, including Montgomery County’s large multi-billion dollar contract.

“We realized we need to get out in front of this to make sure that we don't get caught off guard,” Williford said.

Under the proposal, developers would need letters from utility providers confirming that existing customers would not be adversely affected. Facilities would also undergo noise evaluations before and after construction.

Williford said the city sees potential economic benefits from data centers, including jobs and property tax revenue.

He said the proposed ordinance was drafted by city staff and the city attorney without direct involvement from developers.

Williford added that clear regulations could benefit companies by establishing expectations while ensuring that developers follow the same rules as other industries.

“They have to meet all the ordinances, just like anyone else,” he said. “There is no exemption for them and we will treat them the exact same way [as] we treat everyone else.”

The city council will review the proposal October 26, and Williford said the full approved ordinance text should be available to the public soon after.

There is currently a public hearing scheduled prior to the council’s November 9 meeting — when a vote on the ordinance language is also expected to be held.