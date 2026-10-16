Columbia College inaugurates new president

Columbia College held an inauguration ceremony on Friday introducing Toby Arquette as their new president.

Arquette was the Vice President for Strategic Growth, Marketing and Digital Transformation at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa before assuming the role as the 19th president of Columbia College.

The inauguration coincided with two milestones for Columbia College: 175th anniversary of the college and reaching more than 100,000 alumni.

In his inaugural address, Arquette said he wants to preserve the college’s covenant with its students, emphasizing the institution’s responsibility to support their growth and development.

“A college that notices when you're struggling and won't let you quietly slip through the cracks. A college that teaches you to think for yourself, act with integrity, and put what to work," Arquette said.

Landon Rehg, President of the Columbia College Student Government Association said the association and Arquette share the same goals.

“As students, we want to be a part of a college that embraces new opportunity and creates an environment where students feel supported, challenged, and prepared for what comes next," Rehg said.

Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Sandra Hamar said that as president, Arquette takes on responsibility for both Columbia College’s students and its legacy.

“It is our responsibility to not simply preserve that legacy. It is to extend it," Hamar said. "President Arquette inherits a rich history and a community deeply invested in its future.”

Arquette also emphasized providing students of Columbia College the best possible opportunities to succeed by preparing them to use new technologies while maintaining human judgement and care.

