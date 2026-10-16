Leaving fall leaves alone helps preserve insect habitats

For many people, raking leaves is a dreaded fall chore. But leaving those leaves alone may actually be beneficial to the many insects that call our yards home.

Emily Althoff, an urban entomologist with MU Extension and Lincoln University, said fall leaves actually create microecosystems and microhabitats for many Missouri insects.

She said many insects call fallen leaves “home” during the colder months, including firefly, or “lightning bug” larvae.

“Those larvae are actually predators, which are beneficial in our gardens," Althoff said. "So, they are good to have around, even as larva or not larva."

And when people rake leaves, those delicate ecosystems get destroyed.

So, she said, an easy way to preserve that habitat is by not raking, mulching or removing leaves from yards.

“Have a corner of your yard where you leave the leaves," Althoff said. "You don't have to leave all of them, but maybe having a certain area where you're reserving for those insects."

Althoff added that isolating leaves to one area can also minimize the chance of interacting with more undesirable insects, such as ticks.