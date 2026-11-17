The Office of Violence Prevention Advisory Committee plans to hire a violence program prevention coordinator within the next few months.

This comes after a recent study of violence and violence prevention efforts in the community showed a lack of trust between community organizations, residents and the city.

D’Markus Thomas-Brown is the administrator for the Office of Violence Prevention, and said the goal is to hire a new position that bridges the divide and helps build trust — ideally leading to increased collaboration.

He said the new coordinator will work with many local coalitions.

“Seeing their goings-ons, working with them to plug into the various ecosystems through the Office of Violence Prevention, and also bringing adequate resources to help sustain, or at least help build into the functions of the community-based organizations and other and other entities,” Brown said.

His hope for this coordinator would be that they become an extension to any community-based organization.

He said the ideal candidate is passionate about violence prevention and already connected to the community.

“They got to have a compassion for those at risk. They got to have a compassion for those who don't know what's going on in communities, but a passion for educating,” Brown said.

Applications for the position opened Monday and will close on Dec. 9.

Individuals can apply through the city’s website.