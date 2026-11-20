The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is taking Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway to court. The group’s lawsuit, filed in the Western District Court of Missouri, opposes Hanaway’s investigation into the group Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine (MSJP).

On the same day in September that a judicial panel allowed a lawsuit by MSJP against University of Missouri President Mun Choi to proceed, Hanaway’s office filed what’s known as a civil investigative demand – a legal filing which orders MSJP to produce information about its members and financial dealings.

The order alleges the group violated a portion of Missouri law called the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, which is supposed to ensure solicitation of money can’t be fraudulent or use deception.

Attorney John Fossum argues that law doesn’t apply to University groups, so CAIR is seeking to end Hanaway’s investigation.

“We are open to continuing to talk to the Attorney General’s office so that they can avoid the embarrassment of going to court," Fossum said. "But as it stands, we are hoping for a temporary restraining order, granted ex parte, giving students relief not to have to provide this information.”

Multiple requests for comment from the Attorney General’s office Friday went unanswered.