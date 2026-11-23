University of Missouri researchers are looking for new ways to streamline focus group data gathering by using artificial intelligence. A team of journalism and nursing scholars wanted to know whether artificial intelligence can be a useful tool for better understanding focus group responses.

According to a press release from The University of Missouri, the objective of this study is “To determine whether AI can identify meaningful patterns without losing important nuances.”

Chau Tong is an assistant professor in the Missouri School of Journalism and a joint appointment with the MU Institute for Data Science and Informatics. Her and her team believe that using this software can help improve the accuracy of sentiment analysis in focus groups.

“With the approach that we're using here, we are able to identify meanings based on the larger like context and so we make sure that the meaning is accurate rather than kind of like just at the word level," Tong said.

“We are trying to compare the findings of AI with regards to finding themes in interviews in comparison with the human kind of interpretation of like coming up with those themes in interviews," she added.

Although Tong found that using AI software was less labor and time intensive, her team's results were consistent compared to the same research done by human researchers.

“The caveat of that is like, you have to have the human truth, right?" Tong said, "To know exactly if the quality provided by this kind of approach is good or bad.”

The study was published by the International Journal of Qualitative Methods.