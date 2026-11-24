With food prices rising nationally and in Missouri, demand for food assistance continues to increase. One nonprofit is taking an unorthodox approach to helping its neighbors.

Missouri has seen a 6% decrease in SNAP benefit participation after the One Big Beautiful Bill Act changed SNAP requirements, according to a 2026 SmartAsset study.

More than 40,000 Missouri residents no longer receive SNAP benefits, potentially leaving many with reduced food access.

Lasagna Love is a grassroots food-assistance organization moving to fill the gap: Volunteers make and deliver lasagnas to families and people in need.

Columbia volunteer Christee Zimmerman said Lasagna Love takes a wide view on what counts as need.

“It doesn't have to be always financial need. It's busy moms and dads who don't have time to prepare a healthy meal for their families. It can be someone living on social security trying to make ends meet. It can be anything in between there,” she said.

Zimmerman said while the number of volunteers for Columbia has increased since she started a little over two years ago, there’s a backlog of requests for help and more volunteers are needed.