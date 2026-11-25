Black Friday’s approaching and inflation continues to affect household budgets for Missouri families. Shoppers state-wide are looking for ways to save money as the holiday shopping season begins.

Competing with major online retailers isn’t always the goal for empires of Missouri’s downtowns. Some downtown merchants are finding new ways to reach customers while encouraging residents and holiday visitors to shop locally.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that consumer prices in the Midwest have risen about four percent over the past year, and about three percent when excluding food and energy.

Rising cost of consumer goods creates challenges for both shoppers and Missouri downtowns. Downtown merchants in smaller Mid-Missouri communities say working together can help keep their communities thriving.

Barb Wilson owns Kate’s Hallmark Shop. She says local business owners in downtown Mexico support one another, even when it means sending a potential customer elsewhere.

“One thing we do in downtown Mexico is if someone walks into, say, my store, and I don't have something they want, we will send them to another store in our downtown that carries that item. So we really try to help each other and keep people shopping small and shopping local in our downtown area,” Wilson said.

Wilson adds that when downtown stores thrive, the entire community benefits from that revenue.

“When civic groups, schools, whoever need donations, the first place they come is to the small local shops. And so by people shopping downtown in our small stores, that allows us the revenue to be able to donate to all these civic organizations so we can help our community,” Wilson said.

Some small businesses are adapting to changes in consumer habits in expanding their online presences.

Gayla Roten directs the Missouri Main Street Connection, which supports downtown businesses across the state. She says more small businesses have embraced online tools to stay competitive.

“ Before, there was about forty-four percent [of downtown businesses], that had adopted technology to do online sales and e-commerce, and now [they’re] more about sixty-two percent. So I think with that allows them to kinda stretch out their buying power,” Roten said.

Roten says e-commerce gives small businesses more flexibility in their purchasing power, but that it hasn't replaced the importance of in-person shopping.

The National Retail Federation expects 2026 to be the fourth consecutive year that a declining percentage of consumers do most of their shopping online.

Every year, local businesses and storefronts across the country take part in Small Business Saturday, which encourages brick-and-mortar shopping a couple days before Cyber Monday offers online deals.

Roten says shopping locally can have lasting impact beyond the individual purchase.

“When we shop small, it makes a huge difference to our economy and our local Main street,” she says, “We're protecting the community and creating the places that we like to go visit, you know, we like to go eat, and we like to meet people, and, and of course, we love to go and see, at this time, all the different kinds of Christmas festivities that are going on in our downtowns.”

