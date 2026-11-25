After nearly 25 years at Joplin Schools, superintendent Kerry Sachetta is retiring at the end of this school year. He’s been the superintendent for the last five years. KRPS'S Rachel Schnelle spoke with him about his time at Joplin Schools. He said he wants to be remembered for his hard work and effort.

This interview has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

SCHNELLE: So what comes to mind when you think about these last two years at Joplin Schools?

SACHETTA: I think about working with a lot of fantastic people. We've accomplished a lot. This is actually going to be the completion of my 25th year altogether. Fourteen as high school principal, six as assistant superintendent, and this will complete my fifth year as superintendent. We've had a lot of challenges over the years, just like any other organization in any public school system. Things have changed in education. The challenges that we faced in our region with poverty increasing over the years. Some industries moving out of the areas and different family challenges that we've had to endure to help students be as ready as possible when they come to school—also, a changing demographic. We have more students that, you know, English isn't their first language than we had over the last 12 years, 25, 30 years. And so, as a public school, that's what we're here for. We try to put things together to help address those needs of our students. Also, increased special education needs, but at the same time, offering more opportunities for students to be ready for college and the workforce in different ways.

SCHNELLE: I interviewed you about the 14th anniversary of the Joplin tornado. You were principal at Joplin High School at that time. What does that time mean to you now that it's been 15 years since the tornado?

SACHETTA: That was a devastating time in our city. It was a devastating time in the region and for the school system. It was difficult, but the relationships we had, the working arrangements we had, the help that we had outside of the school system helped sustain us through that. I do think nobody wants to go through that to end up where we ended up when it comes to some of our facilities and the changes that we made. I do think that in the spirit of the people that were lost, the spirit of the people that suffered, I think we're trying to do the right thing and be better than we were before. We have a beautiful facility at Joplin High School in Franklin Tech and also have a nice new middle school and elementary school. And when it comes to academic successes, I'm very proud of where we are at this moment. I'm also very proud of the work that we did at Joplin High and the whole district. But the tornado itself is a lasting impression that it can never really get away from completely because it made such an indelible mark on all of us here. But I think we got closer together because of it. I think we've learned a lot from it.

SCHNELLE: What has been the most memorable part of your time at Joplin School?

SACHETTA: This has been a very hard decision for me to leave the school district because of the investment of time that I've made. And I don't mean that my investments are any more than anybody else's. I think everybody, when you work closely with people you care about and that you have the same common interest in students and student success. You come in every single day to try to help solve problems, so that I think the people that I'm working with are what I'm going to miss the most.

SCHNELLE: Is there anything that you don't like about this job?

SACHETTA: The hours are long. I don't dislike the hours because I'm not a person that has hobbies or anything like that necessarily. I'll have to figure out what I'm going to do with my time. I think there'll be a lot more time spent with family, which is great because I'm sure that, as being a high school principal for all the years that I was, and even with the hours we work now to a degree, there's time away from the family that maybe I can get that back. I can't say there's really much I dislike. There are challenges every day, and I enjoy those, and I enjoy working on them with people we can help solve problems for; that's just kind of the way I work, the things I enjoy. But everybody that tells me that they retire says, " You're going to love it. And so hopefully that'll be the case. And hopefully I can find different ways to support the school district in public education.

SCHNELLE: Is there anything that you want to be remembered for?

SACHETTA: I think effort, hard work, building other people's capacity, and trying to be the best leader I can be every day so I can help others be the best they can be. That's really it. I enjoyed every single minute of it. It really pushed me to be a much better leader than I ever imagined. And I don't think there's anybody that ever gets to the pinnacle of leadership. I think we're all still a work in progress, just like myself. And that's what I try to push my people to do in a very supportive, collaborative, and glass-half-full way.

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