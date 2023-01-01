© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri Business Alert

Digital Business Publication

Missouri Business Alert keeps business decision makers and entrepreneurs informed about the stories important to them, from corporate boardrooms to the state Capitol.

MBA is managed by professionals and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students. The site regularly features hard-hitting and timely articles and video presentations from a statewide perspective.

The startup publication launched in January 2012 and continues to evolve with an entrepreneurial spirit.