Inmate dies in Cole County Jail, sheriff's offices say

KBIA | By Hannah Race, KOMU 8
Published June 3, 2024 at 10:57 AM CDT
A man lies down in a prison cell with one leg propped up and one foot on the floor.
Darrin Klimek
/
Getty Images
An inmate had died in Cole County Jail Saturday afternoon.

A male inmate was found dead at the Cole County Jail Saturday afternoon, authorities with the Cole County and Callaway County sheriff's offices say.

Cole County deputies found an older male inmate unresponsive in his medical cell at approximately 3:41 p.m, according to a news release from the Cole County Sheriff's Office. The inmate was being housed by himself.

Staff started life-saving measures and called 911, according to the news release. Emergency medical services responded at 3:52 p.m. and the inmate was declared deceased over 30 minutes later after attempts to resuscitate, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators from the Callaway County Sheriff's Office responded at the request of the Cole County Sheriff's Office, and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office will conduct an independent investigation.

Initial investigation indicated there were no signs of foul play, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office told KOMU 8.

Authorities are not releasing the name of the inmate at this time, the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said next of kin has been notified.
