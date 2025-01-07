City Council approves Gans Creek expansion, holds off on southern trail

The start of construction for two trails at Gans Creek Recreation Area, totaling 6 miles, was approved at the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night. An approved amendment delayed the construction of the southern trail proposed in the plan.

Before voting, council members heard from more than 20 residents, some of whom represented organizations like the COMO Trail Coalition, the Columbia Audubon Society, the Sierra Club and Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.

Commenters in favor of the trail cited benefits like accessibility for youth and the positive impact for hikers and bikers who have not seen a new trail in more than 25 years.

Residents who opposed the trail cited the risk of erosion affecting wildlife and the trails disturbing the heron rookery, located in the southern part of the recreation area. The approved amendment reduced the southern trail from 4.5 miles to 3 miles.

Many residents who spoke against the proposed expansion did not oppose the trail altogether. They instead asked for an evaluation of the southern 4.5 miles, referred to as the blue trail.

Resident Christine Doerr encouraged the council to evaluate the blue trail’s effect on the heron rookery.

“We aren’t saying no trail, we’re saying a smart trail,” Doerr said. “I am not anti-recreation. We are simply asking for a thoughtful, proactive adjustment to a small part of the plan.”

The master plan presented Monday included a buffer for the blue herons, a wildlife population several attendees expressed concern about. Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington said the 200-foot buffer was created as a voluntary action based on public concern and is not a conservational requirement.

Another resident, Tanya Heath advocated for a 90-day postponement to give community members a chance to walk the proposed paths at Gans Creek with staff guiding the way. Other community members also advocated for this postponement.

“I think it’s very important since we’re so close to having both sides in agreement with where everything should be,” said Heath, who is running for mayor in the April election.

Many benefits of the northern trails were listed during public comment as well, notably the design intended to meet the Missouri National Interscholastic Cycling League requirements.

NICA father Kenny Townsend spoke in favor of the trail, specifically the northern trails intended for beginner bikers and hikers.

“No harm comes out of kids on bikes,” Townsend said.

The original Gans Creek Trail plan, approved in December of 2023, included 7 miles of multi-use natural surface trail, a playground and two shelters. The design presented at Monday’s meeting proposed an expansion of 3.5 miles. The council only approved 2 miles of the expansion.

The project budget of $405,000 is funded by the park sales tax and donations from the trail association and the Frank W. Morris Memorial Trust.



Business license fees

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to pause the increase of the business license fee ceiling.

The current ceiling is $10,000, which applies to businesses that make a gross receipt of $40 million.

The council had previously voted on a structure to incrementally increase the cap for business license fees — which would raise it to $50,000 by 2029.

Pausing the ceiling increase would allow the city to work with the Chamber of Commerce to come up with a better structure to benefit all businesses. Several community members spoke in favor of the pause during the meeting.

Previous increases had raised the cap from $750 to $3,000, then from $3,000 to $10,000.

Council members clarified that business license fees help the city pay for police, fire and other services covered by its general fund.