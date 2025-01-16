Columbia Regional Airport jets land more seats

Columbia Regional Airport flights will seat more passengers and offer a first-class section by April.

The regional airport’s only airline partnership, American Airlines, will remove Bombardier’s CRJ-200 jets from its regional network and replace them with Embraer’s E170 and E175 models.

The new models accommodate roughly 25 more passengers per flight and create a defined first-class section, Columbia Regional Airport manager Michael Parks said.

“That’s a dual-class aircraft, so it’s a larger jet,” Parks said.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport is the primary market for the CRJ-200 jets. The airport is one of two that Columbia Regional has flights with; the other is Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Air Wisconsin provided jets to American Airlines, but the two airline carriers will end their contract early. Columbia’s airline carrier began phasing in new jets in March 2024 in preparation for the CRJ-200 model’s final flight on April 3, American Airlines said in a statement to the Missourian.

Jet model changes shouldn’t affect Columbia Regional Airport’s flight schedule. Currently, the airport offers three daily flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and two to the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, according to the airport’s website.

The number of flights offered has been slightly reduced, the Missourian previously reported. Columbia Regional used to offer four daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and three to Chicago O’Hare.

A $1 million grant awarded to Columbia Regional Airport in November 2024 is meant to fund new flights to Denver offered through United Airlines. The route has been closed since 2020 when United Airlines suspended its Denver flight services to and from Columbia.

“We are continuing to have conversations with additional carriers that include a reinstatement of the Denver route at COU (Columbia Regional),” Parks said in a statement to the Missourian.

Parks also emphasized that the November grant will play a large part in discussions going forward.

In 2020, the airport received a large grant to expand daily flights, including $1 million in local and federal funding to support a new route to Charlotte, North Carolina. However, the timeline for this additional route remains unclear.

“COU continues to have interest in adding flights to Charlotte, N.C., with American Airlines,” Parks said in the statement.

