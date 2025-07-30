Elwood spending outpaces Rice in Columbia Second Ward race

Vera Elwood continues to outspend Ken Rice in the race for the Second Ward seat on the Columbia City Council, according to financial reports released ahead of the Aug. 5 election.

This high spending has come with a price, leaving Elwood owing over $9,000 while Rice has no reported campaign debt.

Elwood owes $9,643 to a St. Louis company for campaign mailers and yard signs, and she indicated that she has $7,306 in cash on hand. Overall, Elwood has spent $14,566 on her campaign, according to the report.

This spending period, she received monetary contributions of $1,780, as well as in-kind contributions of a little over $4,000.

Rice has spent $4,839 for this campaign, leaving him with $2,747 in cash on hand. In the most recent period, Rice received $2,829 in monetary contributions and spent $3,214, primarily for campaign signs and leaflets.

The financial reports were due to the Missouri's Ethics Commission by Monday, eight days before the election. A final spending report is due 30 days after the election.

The Second Ward seat has been vacant since May, when Lisa Meyer resigned for health reasons.