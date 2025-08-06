Harrisburg School District voters reject tax increase

Harrisburg R-8 School District voters rejected a tax increase in a special election Tuesday.

Proposition Harrisburg Schools would have increased funding for the district.

The ballot measure asked voters to approve a tax increase of 50 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which the ballot language said would be used for meeting additional operating expenses, including expanded programming and retaining staff.

The district estimated its tax levy to increase from $4.0783 to $4.5783 per $100 of assessed property value, according to the ballot language.

Superintendent Steve Combs wrote on the district’s website's that would mean a 7% property tax increase for the average homeowner.

The district has an enrollment of 606 students and an annual operating budget of $9.2 million, according to reporting from the Columbia Missourian.

Voters told KOMU 8 on Tuesday that they did not want to see their property taxes increase.

