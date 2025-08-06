© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Harrisburg School District voters reject tax increase

KBIA | By KOMU 8
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:04 PM CDT
A "Vote Here" with an American flag on it sits outside a local Columbia polling location.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The district estimated its tax levy to increase from $4.0783 to $4.5783 per $100 of assessed property value, according to the ballot language.

Harrisburg R-8 School District voters rejected a tax increase in a special election Tuesday.

Proposition Harrisburg Schools would have increased funding for the district.

The ballot measure asked voters to approve a tax increase of 50 cents per $100 of assessed property value, which the ballot language said would be used for meeting additional operating expenses, including expanded programming and retaining staff.



Superintendent Steve Combs wrote on the district’s website's that would mean a 7% property tax increase for the average homeowner.

The district has an enrollment of 606 students and an annual operating budget of $9.2 million, according to reporting from the Columbia Missourian.

Voters told KOMU 8 on Tuesday that they did not want to see their property taxes increase.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.
