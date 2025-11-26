© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UM System board set to meet over Drinkwitz contract extension, sources say

KBIA | By Ian Paprocki, KOMU 8
Published November 26, 2025 at 7:25 AM CST
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz answers questions during a signing day press conference on Dec. 4 at the Mizzou Football South End Zone Facility in Columbia.
Mallory Pool
/
Missourian
Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz answers questions during a signing day press conference on Dec. 4 at the Mizzou Football South End Zone Facility in Columbia.

Amid a chaotic coaching carousel in college football, the future for Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz may become more clear this week.

The UM System Board of Curators has called a public meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Sources familiar with the matter indicated to KOMU 8 that this meeting is related to a contract extension for Drinkwitz.

The meeting is on Zoom, and the only action listed is a resolution for the board to hold a special meeting in executive session. In that closed session, there will be a vote related to a personnel matter.

Drinkwitz is in his sixth season at the helm for the Tigers, joining the program after a single campaign as head coach at Appalachian State University in 2019. He’s won 45 games at Mizzou, which is good for fifth on the Tigers’ all-time wins list.

Several college football head coaches around the country have agreed to extensions this fall, including Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.

This comes as many prominent programs including LSU, Florida, Auburn and Penn State have head coaching vacancies.

Drinkwitz has received multiple contract extensions throughout his time at Mizzou. His most recent extension was agreed upon this summer, and lasts through 2029.
Tags
Missouri News Network Top StoriesMizzou footballEliah Drinkwitz
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content