UM System board set to meet over Drinkwitz contract extension, sources say

Amid a chaotic coaching carousel in college football, the future for Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz may become more clear this week.

The UM System Board of Curators has called a public meeting for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. Sources familiar with the matter indicated to KOMU 8 that this meeting is related to a contract extension for Drinkwitz.

The meeting is on Zoom, and the only action listed is a resolution for the board to hold a special meeting in executive session. In that closed session, there will be a vote related to a personnel matter.

Drinkwitz is in his sixth season at the helm for the Tigers, joining the program after a single campaign as head coach at Appalachian State University in 2019. He’s won 45 games at Mizzou, which is good for fifth on the Tigers’ all-time wins list.

Several college football head coaches around the country have agreed to extensions this fall, including Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Nebraska’s Matt Rhule and Texas A&M’s Mike Elko.

This comes as many prominent programs including LSU, Florida, Auburn and Penn State have head coaching vacancies.

Drinkwitz has received multiple contract extensions throughout his time at Mizzou. His most recent extension was agreed upon this summer, and lasts through 2029.