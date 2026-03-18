MU Faculty Council may remove 'IDE' from subcommittee name

The University of Missouri Faculty Council may rename its Inclusion, Equity and Diversity subcommittee.

The council will discuss changing the subcommittee’s name to the “Committee on Core Values” at its future meetings.

The name change was requested by UM System President Mun Choi to address the changing legal situation regarding diversity, equity and inclusion, according to a presentation given to the council in December.

The Office of the General Counsel deemed the current name and goals of the subcommittee to be in compliance with state and federal guidelines, according to the presentation.

“I wouldn’t say that it’s President Choi telling us to change our name — there was not a tell, it was an ask,” Faculty Council Chair Carolyn Orbann said. “The ask was because of the legal situation. (Choi) was communicating the legal opinion as it was developing.”

The proposed resolution would eliminate the words “diversity,” “equity” and “inclusion” from the subcommittee’s name. This comes after the dissolution of Mizzou’s Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in the summer of 2024 following federal legislation to terminate DEI programs and grants.

Orbann said the dissolution of the division led to questions around the subcommittee’s role, given it was originally intended as a liaison between faculty and the division.

The subcommittee’s goals include engaging with potentially overlooked groups, bringing diverse perspectives to council meetings and informing policy recommendations to promote equity and inclusion, according to the presentation.

Advantages of changing to subcommittee’s name to the “Committee on Core Values” include signaling willingness to cooperate, improving participation via more neutral language and greater alignment with current trends, according to the presentation.

“The folks who are in favor of changing the name think that it would take the heat off,” said Noël Kopriva, chair of the council’s subcommittee. “Also, because there’s no division of IDE anymore, it would make clear what we’re serving and who we’re trying to serve.”

Disadvantages of the name change include creating confusion about the role of the committee and worries that it will signal taking a step back from commitment to DEI, according to the presentation.

“It’s kind of easy to understand what IDE is if you’re looking for it — if you’re a new student or faculty member looking to find a community,” Kopriva said. “You could Google us and maybe get some contact information.”

While the exact date of when the council will vote on the resolution is unknown, Orbann said she would like to have it resolved by the end of the semester.

“It could be some time before there’s a resolution and actual implementation,” she said.

