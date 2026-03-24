New preservation project acts as an archive for historical buildings

CoMo Preservation and The District are making an effort to preserve Columbia’s historic architecture through their new CoMo Brick & Mortar Project.

Nonprofit organization CoMo Preservation and The District will work together to promote awareness for historic preservation, encourage tourism and celebrate Columbia’s rich past.

The project will launch with the following six buildings:



The Hall Theatre, 102 S. Ninth St.

The Howard Municipal Building, 600 E. Broadway

The Crane‑Cho Building, 910 E. Walnut St.

The M.K.T. Depot, 402 E. Broadway

The Herald Building, 1020 E. Broadway

The Tiger Hotel, 23 S. Eighth St.

“We are hoping to be able to install clings on windows at each of the CoMo Brick & Mortar Project buildings but of course that will depend on the property owners granting permission,” CoMo Preservation Board President Elena Vega said.

The window clings will provide QR codes that will direct users to mobile-friendly webpages that provide information about the building’s history, its architecture and notable past occupants in an attempt tell the building’s story and familiarize the public with Columbia’s architectural heritage.

The webpage currently includes The Herald Building and The Howard Municipal Building.

The project won’t stop at six buildings. The goal is to add more historically significant buildings in the future.

“Columbia has a lot of historic buildings that are special, and we hope to keep researching and adding more to the CoMo Brick & Mortar Project every year,” Vega said.

CoMo Preservation and The District will hold a launch party for the project at 1 p.m. April 12 at Wynnsome Tea, 1020 E. Broadway.

The launch party will include a presentation about the project that explains the project and introduces researches and writers.

There will be an optional walking tour at noon prior to the event.

The party is open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP, although it is not required.