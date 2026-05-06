MoDOT to remove and replace Providence Road bridge over I-70

COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to remove and replace Providence Road bridge over Interstate 70 as a part of its Improve I-70 Program.

Construction is anticipated to take place May 29 and 30, with significant impacts to travel in the area during the project, according to a Columbia Public Works news release. The Providence Road bridge helps connect north and south Columbia and serves as a primary entrance into the Business Loop corridor.

The replacement will help modernize aging infrastructure and improve safety, accessibility and the overall appearance of the gateway into the city, according to the news release.

The Business Loop Community Improvement District board has approved a $100,000 contribution toward the city's beautification project. The contribution will help fund features designed to create a more welcoming and visually distinctive entrance into The Loop, according to the news release.

Planned improvements to the new bridge include decorative lighting, enhanced railings and fencing, stone-pattern retaining walls, bridge facade elements and integrated lighting features, according to the news release.

"Improving infrastructure, enhancing safety and beautifying the entrances onto The Loop are all goals of the Loop CID," said CID Chair Michele Batye. "We're excited to help elevate this space to reflect the pride and energy of our community. We encourage others to join us in this transformational effort."

Funding for the beautification effort comes from MoDOT, the city of Columbia and a community fundraising campaign.

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance to build this infrastructure,” Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop, said. “If we don’t add the beautification now while they’re constructing the bridge, we’ve lost our chance.”

As MoDOT prepares for the project, The Loop is working to turn anticipated traffic disruptions into a long-term opportunity for the area.

Gartner said the disruptions will push more traffic onto Business Loop 70. She said The Loop is treating that as a chance to showcase what the corridor has to offer.

“I know that people are going to be using our street as a route,” Gartner said. “We hope what we can do is really highlight some of the businesses along the route.”

This is not the first time The Loop has navigated a bridge project. Gartner noted MoDOT replaced the West Boulevard bridge and the Range Line Street bridge about a decade ago.

While the demolition itself is expected to take roughly 24 hours, rebuilding the bridge is projected to take five months, according to The Loop. Improve I-70 Central Project Team Director Spencer Robinson also told KOMU 8 News last week that the overpass would take four to five months to rebuild.

During a similar bridge removal at St. Charles Road last month, MoDOT reduced traffic to one lane in each direction. That work was part of the Improve I-70: Columbia to Kingdom City project.

The work at Providence Road is part of MoDOT’s larger Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia project, which includes adding a third lane in each direction, 14 new bridge structures, interchange improvements at multiple locations, including Stadium Boulevard and Business Loop 70, and new outer road connections, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT has committed to keeping two lanes of travel open in each direction during peak hours throughout the project.

This story has been updated with new details.