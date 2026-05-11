Mizzou football star RB Ahmad Hardy suffers gunshot wound in Mississippi, in stable condition

Mizzou football's Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting early Sunday morning in Laurel, Mississippi, and sustained a gunshot wound, the team revealed in a statement Monday morning.

According to WDAM-TV, the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at Kamakazy Biker Club on Masonite Drive after an outdoor rap concert in Hardy's home state had ended. The running back was one of two confirmed victims.

Hardy was shot in the upper leg, per WJTV. He underwent surgery later Sunday at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and is in stable condition.

Sgt. Macon Davis told the Laurel Leader-Call that three suspects from Laurel, all of whom are 19 years old, have been brought in for questioning by the LPD. Alvin Peyton, Jvon Sibley and Landice Magee were each booked at the Jones County Sheriff's Department between 3:50 and 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Laurel (Miss.) Police Department declined to release an incident report because there is an active investigation into the shooting, per The Athletic's David Ubben on X.

"Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans," the statement from Mizzou Athletics said. "We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support."

Several Mizzou alumni have taken to social media to show support for Hardy, including former Missouri running back Cody Schrader and quarterback Chase Daniel.

It is unknown when Hardy will return to the Tigers. Mizzou Athletics will share information as it becomes available.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, a source said that "there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around."