Arcade District to host gaming and cosplay event 'CoolFest'

The Arcade District is hosting its fourth annual CoolFest on Saturday, a “celebration of all things cool.”

The festival, featuring a cosplay contest, gaming tournaments, vendors, live music from local bands and seven food trucks, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday at 711 N. College Ave. When asked how the festival’s name came to be, Arcade District founder Bobby Campbell said that he simply thought it was cool.

“I just made it up,” he said.

CoolFest started in 2023, and an estimated 300 people attended during its inaugural year. Last year, the festival had close to 3,000 attendees, CoolFest coordinator Halle Jenkins said.

There are 70 total vendors signed up for the 2026 CoolFest. Vendors fall under two categories: Maker’s Market and DungeonCon. Maker’s Market will house 51 vendors featuring handmade art, decorations, crafts and treats. DungeonCon welcomes the other 19, highlighting comics, collectibles and cosplay.

“We just have so many incredible artists,” Jenkins said. “To see how many artists are in the community, it’s amazing.”

The cosplay contest, which has youth and adult categories, is open to all participants, no matter the skill level. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners; the first place adult finisher is awarded $300, and the top youth finisher receives $100.

Participants must register by 1 p.m. Saturday. Judging will commence at 3:30 p.m., and participants are required to show up 30 minutes prior. Those interested are encouraged to sign up through the Google Form on the festival’s website.

The event will also host two Nintendo Switch tournaments, both with a cash prize for the top three finishers in each game. The first game will be “Mario Kart” at 1 p.m. followed by “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” at 3 p.m. Participants are allowed to bring their own controllers and can sign up by emailing thearcadedistrict@gmail.com with their name and age.

The tournaments will be hosted at Tokyo Club, 709 Fay St. There will also be areas to play Magic the Gathering, a card game, and Blood on the Clocktower, a role-playing game, at 1206 Eugenia St.

CoolFest will also host a panel featuring Gary Bedell, a professional artist who’s collaborated with Disney, Nickelodeon and Fantasy Flight Games. A spokesperson from Foxhole Comics, an award-winning Missouri-based comic book company, will also be a part of the event.

Saturday’s festival is free and open to the public.

