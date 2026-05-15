Missouri regulators approve Ameren solar project in Callaway County

The Missouri Public Service Commission approved plans Wednesday for Ameren Missouri to build a 250-megawatt solar facility in Callaway County near the company’s nuclear plant.

The project, known as the Reform Project or Reform Renewable Energy Center, will include a solar generation facility and a new 345-kilovolt switching station called the Odyssey Switching Station. Ameren said the facility would be capable of powering about 44,000 homes.

The solar farm will be built on about 1,200 acres of land Ameren already owns surrounding the Callaway Nuclear Plant. Company officials previously said using existing Ameren-owned land and nearby transmission infrastructure helps reduce project costs.

The commission granted Ameren a certificate of convenience and necessity, allowing the utility to construct, own and operate the project. The agreement was filed by Ameren Missouri, commission staff and Renew Missouri.

Other parties involved in the case, including the Missouri Office of the Public Counsel and the Sierra Club, did not object to the agreement.

In its approval order, the commission said Missouri needs additional electric generation to replace aging energy resources and meet increasing electricity demand tied to economic development.

Ameren officials have also pointed to federal tax credits connected to renewable energy projects. During public hearings earlier this year, company representatives said they expected federal incentives to cover 40% to 50% of the project’s cost, though the total cost has not been publicly disclosed.

The agreement approved by regulators requires Ameren to continue providing updates on project costs and tax treatment changes as construction moves forward.

Construction could begin as early as this year, with the project expected to be completed and producing power by 2028. Ameren also discussed the possibility of adding battery storage to the site in the future, though that would require separate approval from regulators.

The project has received support from renewable energy advocates, who argue Missouri needs to expand solar generation to meet growing power demand and reduce fuel costs. Some local residents and community groups, however, have raised concerns online about solar development and land use in rural areas.

Ameren Missouri provides electric service to about 1.2 million customers statewide.