Missouri's hot weather law goes into effect June 1st

A law that prevents utility companies from disconnecting electric and natural gas services due to nonpayment goes into effect Monday.

The law prohibits investor-owned utility companies from disconnecting services when the National Weather Service forecasts the temperature to be above 95 degrees or the heat index to be above 105 degrees within the following 72 hours, according to a news release from the Missouri Public Service Commission.

It also protects residents from having utilities disconnected on days when utility personnel are not available to reconnect services the following day or days, when temperatures during those days are expected to be above 95 degrees or the heat index is expected to be above 105 degrees.

The law was expanded through Senate Bill 4, which passed in 2025 and extended the forecast protection from 24 hours to 72 hours, according to the release.

The law was created to protect Missouri residents when natural gas or electricity is used as the primary source of cooling or used to power a residence, according to the news release.

The law will be in effect from June 1 to Sept. 30.

Ways to Stay Cool and Conserve Energy

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, some ways you can stay cool this summer are: