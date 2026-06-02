Council approves Airport Department, moves fire station project forward

The Columbia City Council unanimously approved the creation of an Airport Department on Monday and advanced plans for a new fire station in the city’s east-central corridor.

The council’s vote established an Airport Department for the city as Columbia Regional Airport continues to expand service and undertake major infrastructure projects.

According to city officials, the new department will oversee at least $23 million in capital improvement projects, with an additional $100 million in improvements anticipated over the next five years.

The department will be staffed by an airport director, deputy airport director and airport maintenance supervisor. Officials said the move aligns Columbia Regional Airport’s organizational structure with that of comparable regional airports nationwide.

“The airport has grown from being a division of public works gradually to being in the division of the city manager’s office, and it’s time for it to graduate to be a full department,” City Manager De’Carlon Seewood said.

City staff said the airport has experienced significant growth in recent years. Runways have been lengthened and upgraded with improved lighting, and parking capacity and passenger throughput have doubled.

Officials compared Columbia Regional Airport to similar facilities, including the airport in Manhattan, Kansas. Among the 148 regional airports in a 12-state comparison, Columbia currently ranks 40th in passenger throughput and is anticipated to rise to 33rd as planned projects are completed.

The restructuring eliminates the positions of airport manager and safety officer and creates the three new department roles.

Airport Advisory Board Chair Randa Rawlins praised the proposal before the vote.

“What a great problem to have,” Rawlins said. “We really need some backup on this one. Thank you for your support.”

The measure passed unanimously.

The council also discussed plans for fire station 10 at 1020 S. El Chaparral Ave. and unanimously approved moving the project forward.

The city purchased two lots for the station in 2023 in the El Chaparral area. The purchase included an existing building, which was converted into office space on the upper level and an interim fire station on the lower level until a permanent facility is designed and constructed.

City officials said the additional station is needed to address continued growth along Columbia’s east-central corridor.

Susan Renee Carter, a resident of the Second Ward, raised concerns about potential traffic impacts associated with the project, citing Interstate 70 detour traffic and the narrow roadway.

Fire Chief Brian Schaefer said the department routinely operates amid traffic disruptions caused by construction projects.

“Like you mentioned, the congestion and the alternate routes that construction causes, that’s not something that we’re not used to. It’s pretty routine,” Schaefer said.

Other items

During an update from the Columbia Housing Authority, Chief Executive Officer Randy Cole reiterated the agency’s mission of reducing homelessness and expanding access to affordable housing.

Cole provided updates on developments at Kinney Point, Park Avenue, Providence Walkway and Blind Boone. Combined, the projects have added 165 housing units.

In old business, the council considered amendments related to the Providence Walkway Housing Development Group project, which is administered by the Columbia Housing Authority. The authority requested that the city assume a subordinate position to other project funders and approve revisions to legal documents, including deeds of release, a Community Development Block Grant agreement and a HOME agreement.

First Ward council member Valerie Carroll asked about efforts to relocate former Providence Walkway residents. Cole said the authority has 365 days from the start of the project to return displaced residents to housing in compliance with federal requirements. The legislation passed unanimously.

The council also approved several third-quarter budget amendments for fiscal year 2026. The amendments address several projects, including equipment and uniform needs for the Columbia Police Department, the Henry Kirklin House project and replacement of an aging power transformer. The amendments passed unanimously.

A resolution to close sidewalks and parking on Seventh, Eighth and Locust streets was proposed in order to complete maintenance on the District Flats apartment complex. The resolution was passed unanimously.

The Council approved a preliminary plat on the expansion of Cambridge Place, located south of Scarborough Drive and east of Rock Quarry Road. Council voted unanimously in favor.

The 2026 Community Summit report was given by Stacy Weidemann, assistant to the city manager, and provided council members with resident feedback on policies, highlights of life in Columbia and areas for improvement. The Summit Guide included “CoMo Bucks” a kind of currency that allowed the 200 guests to invest in the city’s five strategic priority areas; Organizational Excellence, Safe Community, Inclusive and Equitable Community, Resilient Economy and Reliable Sustainable Infrastructure.

Amy Schneider proposed the addition of a Short-Term Rental Representative to the Convention and Visitors Advisory Board as well as an update on a proposed artwork installation at the Columbia Regional Airport. Adrian Luther was identified as the artist who will create the art, a mural at the information desk representing mid-Missouri, costing approximately $10,000. The motion approved unanimously.

Foster honored before resignation

Fourth Ward council member Nick Foster announced he will resign from the Columbia City Council as he relocates with his family to Atlanta, Georgia.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe presented Foster with a resolution recognizing his service to the city.

Foster’s final day on the council will be June 12. In recognition of his service, a heritage tree will be planted in a city park of his choosing. The council also presented him with a stained-glass rendering of the city logo and a commemorative piece of artwork.

“I want to thank the people of the Fourth Ward, those who voted for me and those who chose otherwise,” Foster said. “It is an honor to represent you, and I hope you feel that I have done that, however imperfectly.”

Rev. Marcus Richardson of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference came to the stand to represent the organization and give his thanks to Foster for his service and to emphasize the importance of preserving African American history in Columbia.

“Mr. Foster, on his relocation to Columbia, immediately involved himself in the work of bringing resources and a voice to those who lacked them for whatever reason,” Richardson said. “Mr. Foster gave generous contributions to grass roots organizations, working in spaces of equity and service.”

