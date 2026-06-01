Rule prohibiting minibikes on Jeff City streets to be heard Monday

Jefferson City would prohibit minibikes on public streets if an ordinance before the city council passes Monday night. The rule would also establish noise limits for minibikes on both public and private property.

4th Ward City Councilwoman Julie Allen said she’s seen it herself.

“I was at a Quik Stop and I saw a bike like this and as they came out of the Quik Stop they popped wheelies down the street,” Allen said/

Monday, Allen will introduce two bills – one that bans various types of motorized bikes from the street and a second that adds penalties for reckless behavior such as stunt driving.

“These are not vehicles meant to be driven on the road and they’re unsafe to be on the road, so it’s clearly prohibiting them and also providing some penalties that will allow the police to enforce it.”

If passed, drivers could be fined $75 for their first offense and at least $150 for any offense after that.