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Missouri Board of Education president resigns

KBIA | By Sruthi Ramesh, KOMU 8
Published June 3, 2026 at 9:02 AM CDT
Missouri State Board of Education President Mary Schrag and Education Commissioner Karla Eslinger lead a board meeting Sept. 17 at the Missouri Special Olympics building in Jefferson City.
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Mary Schrag, left, has resigned from her position as the president of the Missouri Board of Education. Karla Eslinger, right, announced her retirement as Missouri's commissioner of education last month.

The Missouri State Board of Education president has resigned , according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

State board President Mary Schrag's resignation is effective immediately, according to a news release.

“With new State Board members well established and more on the way, this is a natural and logical time for me to step away,” Schrag said in the release.

The board of Education is set to hold elections at its June 23 meeting, where members are set to vote on a new president, according to the news release. Until then, board Vice President Brooks Miller will assume the role of president.

Schrag was appointed to the board in 2019 by former Governor Mike Parson. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, state law requires education board members to be appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate.
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Missouri News Network missouri board of educationmissouri governmentMike ParsonMissouri Education Departmentdepartment of secondary educationboard of education
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