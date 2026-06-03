Missouri Board of Education president resigns

The Missouri State Board of Education president has resigned , according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

State board President Mary Schrag's resignation is effective immediately, according to a news release.

“With new State Board members well established and more on the way, this is a natural and logical time for me to step away,” Schrag said in the release.

The board of Education is set to hold elections at its June 23 meeting, where members are set to vote on a new president, according to the news release. Until then, board Vice President Brooks Miller will assume the role of president.

Schrag was appointed to the board in 2019 by former Governor Mike Parson. According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, state law requires education board members to be appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

