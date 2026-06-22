Two Columbia nonprofits receive grants from Veterans United Foundation

Two Columbia-based nonprofits announced $47,500 in total grant funding from the Veterans United Foundation on Friday.

The Columbia Farmers Market received $37,500 and the Veterans Mental Health Council received $10,000. The first grant will support healthy food access and the latter will champion suicide prevention efforts, according to the recipient organizations.

The farmers market's $37,500 will go toward its Access to Healthy Food and Produce Prescription programs, Executive Director Corrina Smith said in a news release.

Through the Access to Healthy Food program, Boone County individuals and families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Women, Infants, and Children benefits can double their benefits up to $35. The foundation's donation will also directly support AH2, which specifically helps seniors and people with disabilities, according to the release.

The Produce Prescription program partners with Compass Health Network to "prescribe" fresh fruits and vegetables for patients facing chronic, diet-related conditions.

“This contribution from Veterans United Foundation is an incredible boost to our mission of making fresh, healthy food accessible to everyone in our community,” Smith said. “With the rising cost of food, these expanded benefits are more critical than ever."

The Veterans United Foundation will present a check to the farmers market at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

The Veterans Mental Health Council will use its $10,000 to distribute 600 firearm locks to Missouri veterans, according to a news release.

"This grant allows us to go further into our communities, reach more veterans where they live, and have the kinds of honest, trusted conversations that create a bridge between despair and help," council chair Carol Thompson said.

The Veterans United Foundation is a nonprofit funded by Veterans United employees. Since its beginning in 2011, the foundation raised more than $157 million for veterans and military families.

