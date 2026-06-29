Missouri livestock movement requirements updated due to pest detections

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has updated its animal movement requirements after New World screwworm was detected in Texas.

There are no confirmed cases of New World screwworm in Missouri, according to the department. The new requirements apply to domestic animals entering Missouri from states with New World screwworm-infested zones.

Domestic animals that originate from a state with an infested zone, but not from inside the zone, can enter Missouri with a certificate of veterinary inspection completed within 14 days of entry. The certificate must state that the animals were inspected and found free of evidence of New World screwworm infestation and did not originate from or travel through an infested zone.

Animals originating from inside an infested zone must meet the movement requirements for their state of origin and obtain an entry permit from the Missouri State Veterinarian’s Office. They also need a certificate of veterinary inspection confirming they were inspected and found free of evidence of infestation.

New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that can affect livestock, pets and wildlife. The larvae burrow into the flesh of living animals, which can cause serious wounds and economic losses for producers, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture said New World screwworm does not affect the safety of the U.S. food supply.

Signs of infestation can include maggots in wounds, bloody or light-colored drainage, wounds that rapidly grow, irritated behavior, signs of pain, reduced appetite, fever or a foul odor.

The department is encouraging livestock and animal owners to use strong fly and tick prevention, clean and cover open wounds and monitor animals regularly.

Suspected cases in livestock or pets should be reported to a veterinarian or the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division. Suspected cases in wildlife should be reported to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Farmers can also register for a premises ID so the Missouri Department of Agriculture can notify them if New World screwworm is confirmed in the state.

