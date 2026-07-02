Committee formed to address homelessness in Columbia

A steering committee has been formed to create a plan to address homelessness in Columbia, according to a city news release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The committee will take into account primary and secondary data, community needs and feasibility. The committee will also collect input from different stakeholders including organizations that have direct connections with individuals experiencing homelessness, business owners and higher education institutions, according to the news release.

According to the news release, the general public will also have the opportunity to be involved though focus groups and community surveys. The city said more information will be shared in the coming months.

The committee will meet regularly with the goal of showing its findings and action plan to the Columbia City Council by the end of this calendar year, according to the news release.

According to the news release, the steering committee is composed of the following people:

Alan Fish — MU Police Department

Betsy Peters — Columbia City Council

Brian Schaeffer — Columbia Fire Department

Conrad Hake — Love Columbia

Emily Fondahn — MU Health Care

Janet Thompson — Boone County Commission

Jessica McNear — VAC Opportunity Campus

Jill Schlude — Columbia Police Department

Kendall Lewis — Columbia Public Schools

Lily White Boyd — Columbia Chamber of Commerce

Mel Constantine Miseo — Flourish Initiative and The Center Project

Megan Steen — Centerstone

Melissa Clarke — Missouri United Methodist Church

Natasha Harris — Entrepreneur and Community Leader

Rebecca Roesslet — City of Columbia, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department

Shelly Mayer — The Crossing and ForColumbia