© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri AG urges consumers to be mindful of scammers amid heat advisories

KBIA | By Danni Haynes, KOMU 8
Published July 2, 2026 at 5:08 PM CDT
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announces the state's lawsuit against American Shaman in a press conference outside her office March 31, 2026
Annelise Hanshaw
/
Missouri Independent
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway at a press conference outside her office March 31, 2026.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging consumers to be mindful of scammers trying to exploit residents during high heat this summer.

According to a news release from the Hanaway's office, scammers sometimes push unnecessary services onto customers during heat advisories, when air conditioners are more likely to break down and need repairs.

"Consumers should keep an eye out for inflated prices and deceptive tactics," Hanaway said in the news release. "My office will go after anyone who takes advantage of Missourians.”

Some common scare tactics that scammers use include:

  • Claiming functional components need to be replaced, often quoting inflated prices
  • Convincing consumers to buy more refrigerant than necessary
  • Telling consumers that a “recharge” will fix their air conditioner, even though regular recharging is unnecessary
  • Beginning work prematurely, before the consumer understands or agrees to the terms of the contract
  • Offering unrealistically low prices or "freebies," which may indicate cost-cutting measures that could lead to later problems 
  • Promoting low-cost services and inflating services needed while actually providing little, if any, actual service

The attorney general's office is encouraging Missourians to seek a second opinions before agreeing to prices and request thorough explanations of services.

Those who believe they are victims of an HVAC scam can contact the Attorney General’s consumer hotline at 800-392-8222 or at the attorney general's website.
Tags
Missouri News Network attorney generalcatherine hanawayheatheat stressscamscammersTop Stories
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content