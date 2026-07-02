Missouri AG urges consumers to be mindful of scammers amid heat advisories

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is urging consumers to be mindful of scammers trying to exploit residents during high heat this summer.

According to a news release from the Hanaway's office, scammers sometimes push unnecessary services onto customers during heat advisories, when air conditioners are more likely to break down and need repairs.

"Consumers should keep an eye out for inflated prices and deceptive tactics," Hanaway said in the news release. "My office will go after anyone who takes advantage of Missourians.”

Some common scare tactics that scammers use include:

Claiming functional components need to be replaced, often quoting inflated prices

Convincing consumers to buy more refrigerant than necessary

Telling consumers that a “recharge” will fix their air conditioner, even though regular recharging is unnecessary

Beginning work prematurely, before the consumer understands or agrees to the terms of the contract

Offering unrealistically low prices or "freebies," which may indicate cost-cutting measures that could lead to later problems

Promoting low-cost services and inflating services needed while actually providing little, if any, actual service

The attorney general's office is encouraging Missourians to seek a second opinions before agreeing to prices and request thorough explanations of services.

Those who believe they are victims of an HVAC scam can contact the Attorney General’s consumer hotline at 800-392-8222 or at the attorney general's website.

