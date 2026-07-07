New Jefferson City conference center moves closer to construction

The new conference center in Jefferson City is even closer to beginning construction.

During a special session on Monday, the Jefferson City Council adopted four resolutions to the design-build agreement for the downtown conference center and hotel. The council unanimously approved resolutions for the project agreements deadline, funding deadline, design-build agreement and execution agreements.

"This city needs a first-class facility," Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater said. "We are the capital city. We are the home of state government and many other associations."

Luke Holtschneider, the president of Jefferson City Regional Economic Partnership, presented an update to the conference center project at Monday's meeting.

The conference center hotel will now have an additional twelve guestrooms, bringing the number of rooms from 203 to 215. The center will still be able to incorporate storage space with the additional rooms. The pool will no longer be included in amenities due to cost and demand.

Holtschnieder also presented an update on the total project cost estimate. According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the construction was expected to cost the city around $130 million. New estimates put construction costs for the city at just under $120 million.

Jefferson City Council approved a measure that would use state income tax credits as reimbursement for donations towards the downtown conference center.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be nearly $145 million, with $17 million of the project being funded by the state of Missouri. Last week, Gov. Mike Kehoe approved $15 million in conference center funding as a part of the 2027 fiscal year's budget

"This thing doesn't happen without the state of Missouri catching the vision, so we thank Governor Kehoe," Fitzwater said. "I know this is a tough budget year for the state of Missouri."

The convention project is expected to generate $38 million in annual spending from the increased travel, as well as create 333 jobs in Cole County, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.

"This conference center will allow Jefferson City to host more meetings and events while showcasing everything our community has to offer" Fitzwater said in a city news release. "We are grateful to Governor Kehoe and our legislative delegation for recognizing the importance of this project and helping move it forward."

After state funding, the rest of the project will be covered by revenue bonds, donations and the city's lodging tax.

A case over the city's lodging tax, which voters recently renewed, had a hearing Monday and is set for its next hearing on July 28, according to court documents.

Approximately 43% of the revenue from the tax is allocated to the Jefferson City Convention and Visitors Bureau for staffing and marketing. Fifty-seven percent will be allocated to the conference center project. Funds used for the conference center will have to be paid back to the lodging tax fund, but the city will use future lodging taxes to pay back the loan.

The distribution of revenue to the conference center is the subject of a lawsuit, filed by the Jefferson City Lodging Association.

The Jefferson City Lodging Association filed a second petition over the city's lodging tax after the first petition was dismissed.

According to city records, the project is expected to be finished by spring 2028.

The Madison Street parking garage was the first step in this overhaul of Jefferson City's downtown area. The garage was demolished due to major structural issues, and the repair cost of $12.5 million. The bid for the new parking garage was awarded to McCownGordon for $2 million in November.

A new ADA-compliant parking garage will have public hourly parking, monthly leases, as well as spots for the new conference centers visitors and hotel guests. The new garage will have 59 less spots than the original garage.

The city also bought the old Jefferson City News Tribune location on Monroe Street after the News Tribune expressed the desire to move. The office is located across the street from the Madison Street parking garage and was demolished in 2024.