Nearly $200,000 raised this week to help flooded camp and families in southeast Missouri

More than $166,000 has already been raised this week to help the flood-ravaged communities in southeast Missouri, with at least $125,000 for the camp where 200 were evacuated last week.

Up to 12 inches of rain fell in some areas, and the Black River rose to a record 28.73 feet, causing the flash flooding.

A number of GoFundMe campaigns have popped up in the past six days, ranging from getting families back on their feet to rebuilding the 80-year-old Camp Taum Sauk.

The summer camp was built on 145 acres along the Black River, and 200 people on the property were airlifted by the Missouri National Guard during the flooding on Friday.

“The devastating flood left extensive damage to parts of our property, its buildings, furniture and infrastructure,” camp director Nicholas Smith wrote in the GoFundMe post. “We are so thankful that our staff and campers are safe,” he said.

Most of the cabins, other buildings and supplies was destroyed, and several of the camp’s horses were lost in the flood.

Ann DeField said she had two sons at camp during the flooding, and she held a bake sale where all proceeds went to GoFundMe campaign.

DeField wrote about her family’s love of Camp Taum Sauk on her website: “While we’re incredibly grateful that our boys made it home safely, many people worked tirelessly to protect those campers — from the camp staff who acted quickly to the first responders and National Guard crews who helped bring everyone home safely.

“Camp Taum Sauk has meant so much to our family, and this week I’d love to give back in a small way.”

Other GoFundMe campaigns aim to repair an RV park, a float business and several houses.

Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency, which allowed the State Emergency Management Agency to be sent to impacted areas. SEMA is conducting initial damage assessments in Iron, Reynolds, Crawford and other impacted counties.

Depending on the outcome of these assessments, the Federal Emergency Management Agency may be called upon. The fundraisers would help cover expenses that the state or federal aid could not.

Despite the tragedy, it is fostering a sense of community from all around the world.

“Many people talk about how Camp Taum Sauk is magic,” Smith wrote on his GoFundMe post.

“We believe that the true ‘magic’ comes from the campers and staff that come together each year to make a totally unique experience that empowers all members of this community,” Smith added.