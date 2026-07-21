No-excuse absentee voting begins Tuesday in Missouri

No-excuse absentee voting for the Aug. 4 election begins on Tuesday in Missouri.

No-excuse absentee voting allows residents to go to their local election authority and cast an in-person ballot before Election Day. This type of voting is available until 5 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Those wanting to cast their votes in person before and during Election Day must bring a valid form of identification. Acceptable forms of ID include a nonexpired Missouri driver or nondriver license, a nonexpired military or veteran ID card, or a nonexpired United States passport.

Voters wanting to cast mail-in absentee ballots can request them from their local election authority in person, through mail or by email. The deadline to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Wednesday, and returned ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Boone County

Boone County residents can cast their no-excuse absentee ballot at the Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., Room 236. The clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Boone County Clerk's Office is also offering weekend hours for no-excuse absentee voting at specific locations:

July 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbia Mall, across from Bath & Body Works

July 26: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Douglass High School

Aug. 1: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Southern Boone Public Library and Centralia Public Library

Aug 2: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department

Cole County

Cole County residents can cast their no-excuse absentee ballot at the Cole County Clerk's Office, 311 East High St., Room 201.

The clerk's office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

ElectionsCole County Voters Guide: What to know ahead of the Aug. 4 primary electionKOMU 8 Digital Staff

Each county's no-excuse absentee voting hours can be inquired at its respective election authorities' office.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.