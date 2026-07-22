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Two elections (and two votes) later, Linn has a mayor

KBIA | By Stan Jastrzebski
Published July 22, 2026 at 3:17 PM CDT
A photo of a "vote here" sign sticking up out of the ground. A United States flag and Missouri flag are in the background.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The special election drew just two of the approximately 40 eligible voters.

The small Osage County town of Linn finally has a new mayor, after two elections for the office this spring.

Michael Troesser won the April race by about two dozen votes, but officials discovered about 40 voters received incorrect ballots not listing the town’s mayoral race.

County Clark Brooke Dudenhoeffer authorized a special election for them in June – and challenge Dustin Flamm closed the gap — by receiving both of the two votes cast in the special election – not nearly enough to overturn Troesser’s win.
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Stan Jastrzebski
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
See stories by Stan Jastrzebski