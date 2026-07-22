Two elections (and two votes) later, Linn has a mayor

The small Osage County town of Linn finally has a new mayor, after two elections for the office this spring.

Michael Troesser won the April race by about two dozen votes, but officials discovered about 40 voters received incorrect ballots not listing the town’s mayoral race.

County Clark Brooke Dudenhoeffer authorized a special election for them in June – and challenge Dustin Flamm closed the gap — by receiving both of the two votes cast in the special election – not nearly enough to overturn Troesser’s win.