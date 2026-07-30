Mid-Missouri feels the effects of the Red Cross national blood crisis

The Red Cross announced its second-ever national blood crisis on Monday, and the effects are being felt in mid-Missouri.

According to a news release, "Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses continue to contribute to lower donor turnout this summer."

The American Red Cross has teamed up with The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies and America's Blood Centers to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply, and to ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving transfusions.

"We're all advocating for this at a very, very, large level," Jade Poe, executive director of the American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri, said. "We just need anyone and everyone. At this point, it's truly about saving lives more than ever. We don't want to have to stop care, and that's where we are right now."

While all blood types are needed, type O blood is stretched the thinnest, not only in Boone County, but nationwide.

"The supply of type O positive blood has dropped below a one-day supply," Poe said.

"It's getting really, really urgent here for us to be able to help everybody in the event that these crises continue throughout the summer, which we know they're going to," Poe said. "Surgeries could be delayed, cancer treatments can be postponed, and emergency care is strained simply because we don't have the blood that we need in order to provide care to those patients."

The American Red Cross supplies about 40% of the nation's blood, but local hospitals reliant on other providers, such as Boone Health's connection to ImpactLife, continue to get a steady flow of blood. Boone Health is not seeing a shortage in blood supply.

"Right now we are continuing to be in good shape," Christian Basi, Director of Marketing and Community Relations for Boone Health, said. "That does not mean that we are great for months to come. We certainly want folks to continue to donate blood, to help out, because every pint that's donated is one less that we have to worry about."

The American Red Cross Association is offering unique incentives to donors in order to combat the shortage.

In July, donors will receive a Fandango Movie Ticket by email (up to $15 ticket price and fees), and in August, they will receive a $20 Amazon gift card.

In mid-Missouri, residents may donate at Red Cross locations in Columbia, Jefferson City and Fort Leonard Wood.

Missourians can find their nearest location by visiting redcrossblood.org, using The American Red Cross Blood Donor App, or by calling 1 (800) 733-2767.