Boone County Auditor Kyle Rieman wins another term

Bill Ellis won the primary election as the Democratic party nominee in the Division IX associate circuit judge race, and will face Republican James Egan on the Nov. 3 general election.

Kyle Rieman will continue to serve as the Boone County auditor, having won over challenger Allen Bel-Long on Tuesday night.

Boone County Democrats voted Tuesday on these two contested primary races for the party’s nominee for the Division IX associate circuit judge and for Boone County auditor.

Division IX associate circuit judge

Ellis will face off against Egan for the seat being vacated by retiring Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez on Nov. 3, as Ellis came out on top in the primary election race with over 63% of the votes going his way.

Gonzalez’s docket has included juvenile cases, landlord-tenant disputes, general civil and criminal cases, adult abuse protection orders and other matters.

Ellis, a Columbia attorney, has highlighted his experience handling juvenile and family law cases, and said he wants to fill the new need of having a juvenile specialist on the bench.

“It’s not a matter of wanting to be a judge, it’s a matter of wanting to make sure that our court has someone there who knows juvenile law and can help those kids and families,” Ellis said.

Spencer Smith, an assistant prosecuting attorney and former public defender, lost to Ellis on Tuesday.

Smith campaigned on judicial independence and his experience on both sides of the criminal justice system. He referred to himself as an “outsider,” and emphasized his connection with the community.

With the win over Smith, Ellis will race against Egan, who ran unopposed in the primary election.

Egan is a former teacher who has spent the last 22 years serving with the Missouri State Public Defender’s office.

Boone County auditor

Democrats also selected a nominee for Boone County auditor, where incumbent Rieman faced Bel-Long, and as no other parties nominated candidates, the winner will become the Boone County auditor.

Rieman won in dominant fashion with roughly 75% of the votes going his way. He is set to take office as county auditor in January with the new term to serve another four years.

The county auditor oversees Boone County’s accounting and budgeting systems, prepares the county’s financial statements and annual budget, and coordinates the county’s annual financial audit.

Rieman emphasized his experience in public finance and his record as auditor since taking office in 2023.

“When you handle the public’s money, the details matter. My promise is simple: keep running a tight ship, keep the books clean, and make sure Boone county is never surprised by what’s in them,” Rieman said on his website.

Bel-Long pointed to his background in financial processing and county government, along with a campaign focused on simplicity, accountability and collaboration.

