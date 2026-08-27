Sedalia building collapse prompts quicker demolition of surrounding buildings

After a building collapsed in Sedalia Tuesday night, the city announced it and several surrounding buildings will be demolished.

Around 6:45 p.m., the east wall of 104 W. Main Street fell, sending debris into the adjacent parking area and a portion of Ohio Street, according to a news release from the city of Sedalia.

That building, along with 106, 108, 110, 112 and 114 W. Main Street, was already scheduled for demolition in four to six months, according to the release.

The collapse prompted the property owners, Sedalia on Main, to accelerate the demolition, which they now estimate will be complete by Sept. 8, according to the news release.

The property at 114 W. Main Street will be separated from 116 W. Main Street, according to a prior demolition plan.

In the meantime, crews installed concrete barriers along Main Street at Ohio and Osage streets, according to the release.

These will remain closed until the affected buildings are safe and the street can be safely reopened, according to the news release.

Neighboring buildings do not appear to have sustained damage, but additional examination will be conducted as appropriate, according to the release.

City of Sedalia Fire, Public Works and Community Development personnel responded to the scene when the building collapsed Tuesday, according to the news release.

The city will continue to monitor the demolition and provide updates. For additional information, contact the Sedalia Chief Building Official at 660-827-3000.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

