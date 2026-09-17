VA announces over $17 million in grants to help combat homelessness

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday that it has awarded a total of $17 million to 17 community organizations across Missouri in an effort to assist veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

The $17 million will be distributed through two different programs.

A portion of the money will be allocated towards the Supportive Services for Veterans Families . According to the VA website, the program works to “provide housing stability services to low-income veteran families who are experiencing homelessness or are at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness through compassionate and responsive services.”

The other program the grant money will be distributed through is the VA’s Grant & Per Diem program, which aims to “provide transitional supportive housing and case management grants to end veteran homelessness.”

Paul Hopkins, the medical center director of the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, said in a news release that the grant funding would boost efforts to help Missouri veterans.

“VA medical centers across Missouri remain committed to ensuring veterans have access to safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive,” Hopkins said. “These grants strengthen our partnerships with community organizations and help us reach veterans where they are, providing resources that make a meaningful difference in their lives.”

Among the 17 community organizations receiving funds across Missouri, funds will be given to one location in Columbia: Welcome Home, a nonprofit organization that “empowers homeless and at-risk veterans to return to society as productive self-supporting citizens.”