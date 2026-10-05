Cooper's Landing expects Missouri River levels to cause flooding, road closures

Cooper's Landing Riverside Resort & Marina in Columbia is anticipating rising floodwaters on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

This could give Cooper's Landing the chance to test out its brand-new flood protection system for the first time, the resort and marina said in a post on Facebook.

At 1:04 p.m., the Missouri River at Boonville measured 23.5 feet high, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, but it's expected to reach 25.2 feet around 7 a.m. Monday.

"That is a huge and very fast rise," Cooper's Landing wrote.

The resort and marina said flood stage at Boonville is around 21 feet, the Easley River Road begins flooding around 23.8 feet, and many farm levees are overtopped around 25 feet.

Due to this, the business suspects both roads providing access to it may be closed as of Sunday evening or Monday.

Cooper's Landing said it will keep the community updated, and people can check online to see river levels for themselves.

Cooper's Landing has experienced flooding in the past, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting, and the former building on the site was condemned by Boone County. But renovations in the spring added flood gates to protect its new building.