DHSS proposes rule amendments for facilities selling cannabis

Rules on licensing and ownership of cannabis facilities could change in Missouri soon.

The Department of Health and Senior Services' Division of Cannabis Regulation has proposed rule amendments to two sections that affect licensing, operations and the impact of rule violations for facilities selling cannabis.

The proposed changes are to the Facility Ownership and Employment and the Facilities Generally sections.

The proposed amendment to Facility Ownership and Employment would clarify ownership requirements for medical and comprehensive facilities, including the impact of rule violations on ownership and employment, according to a news release from DHSS.

According to DHSS, the proposed amendment to the Facilities Generally section would improve cannabis license operations by:

removing a requirement for preapproval when a licensee changes its ownership by 50%,

establishing a framework for approval of publicly traded companies’ ownership in cannabis licenses,

establishing a framework for transferring microbusiness licenses to eligible family members,

clarifying recall procedures for cannabis product that cannot be properly traced back to cannabis grown in a licensed Missouri cannabis facility, and

addressing how individuals’ prior violations of rules may affect their participation in the regulated cannabis industry.

The proposed amendments will be published Nov. 2 on the Secretary of State's website.

Public comments will be accepted from Nov. 2 to Dec. 2.