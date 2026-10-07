Lincoln University students and alumni sue Missouri, alleging unequal funding

Lincoln University students and alumni filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the state of Missouri on Wednesday, alleging decades of unequal funding between it and the University of Missouri.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri and is the first case brought by the 1890 Project challenging a state allegedly failing to appropriately fund an 1890 land-grant university, according to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

The 1890 Project monitors promises made in the federal government's second Morrill Act in 1890, which aimed to ensure historically Black universities were equitably funded as certain white universities had been through the original 1862 Morrill Act.

Lincoln students and alumni, as well as their lawyers, spoke on the lawsuit at a press conference Wednesday at the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda.

Lincoln students and alumni's attorney, Donald Callaway, explained that the Second Morrill Act of 1890 requires the state of Missouri to match the Federal research and extension dollars that come to Lincoln every year.

"From fiscal year 2000 through 2007, the state appropriated nothing towards that match, zero," Callaway said. "While it matched the University of Missouri in full and without condition."

These land-grant institutions were supposed to be provided funding for programs to strengthen research, extension and teaching, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The New York Times reported that between 1987 and 2020, federal officials found Missouri appropriated $361.6 million less to Lincoln on a per-student basis than to the University of Missouri.

The students and alumni are seeking a court-ordered remedy to combat the alleged disparity and permanently require that Missouri fully match Lincoln's federal land-grant funding.

They also allege that the funding disparity stems from the University of Missouri being founded in 1839 for white students and Lincoln University being separately designated as a land-grant institution in 1890 for Black students.

Current students at Lincoln have recognized the opportunities that other non-HBCU universities have received.

"The ways that their dorms are set up, or their games and their concerts. It's just the smaller things, like the fun stuff they have," Jaydan Ware, a sophomore at Lincoln said. "I feel like you can just tell how much more funding and things that they do have access to."

The University of Missouri is an 1862 land-grant university, established under different legislation than the 1890 land-grant universities.

The 1890 Project wrote that in Sept. 2023, the U.S. secretaries of agriculture and education documented more than $12 billion in funding shortfalls across 16 states.

These were measured between 1987 and 2020 and compared to each state's 1862 land-grant university.

The lawsuit's defendants include the Coordinating Board for Higher Education, Gov. Mike Kehoe, Commissioner of Higher Education and Workforce Development Bennett Boggs, and UM System President Mun Choi.

The plaintiffs include two alumni and four currently enrolled Lincoln University students, according to court documents.

Lincoln University had no comment on this case as of Wednesday morning.