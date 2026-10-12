91 degrees Sunday sets a new heat record for Oct. 11

A new heat record for Oct. 11 was set Sunday when the temperature in Columbia hit 91 degrees.

The National Weather Service confirmed the record at 2:55 p.m. It beat the old record of 89 degrees that was set Oct. 11, 1962.

The normal temperature for Oct. 11 is 70 degrees, and last year on the same date, the temperature was 74 degrees. It has been as cold as 29 degrees on the same date, a record set in 1906.

Expect more warm days on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low 90s once again. The high on both days is forecast to be 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

To set a record high on Monday, the temperature would have to hit 94 degrees, a number registered on Oct. 12, 1899. The next day in 1899, another record was set when the high reached 95 degrees. That hot streak actually continued for a third day when the high was 92 degrees on Oct. 13, 1899.

This week, temperatures in Columbia will begin to drop dramatically Tuesday when a thunderstorm is predicted to roll through the area. Storms are expected to continue, with rain chances between 80% and 100% through Thursday.

As a result, area temperatures will fall to 79 degrees Wednesday, 75 degrees Thursday and 64 degrees on Friday.