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Former Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. named state fire marshal

KBIA | By KOMU 8
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:31 PM CDT
Clayton Farr poses in a suit, holding his fire chief cap on his side.
City of Columbia
Clayton Farr Jr. was the former Columbia fire chief until 2024.

Gov. Mike Kehoe appointed former Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. as Missouri's new state fire marshal, marking Farr's step back into public service after he retired in 2024 following nearly 32 years of fire service.

Farr's appointment follows the resignation of Missouri's former state fire marshal, Tim Bean, after he served for close to nine years.

Farr is a licensed Missouri emergency medical technician and has held or currently holds certifications as a Missouri fire inspector, instructor, investigator, and Missouri hazardous materials technician.

He is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National Fire Protection Association.

“His responsibilities have included code enforcement, fire investigations, fireworks and explosives enforcement, firefighter training, and fire safety public education," Kehoe said in a news release announcing Farr's appointment. "He brings the skill set, collaborative spirit and practical experience that will guide the Division of Fire Safety team into the future."

Another state appointment

Kehoe also appointed Christin H. Templeton as the state supervisor of the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Templeton is currently the acting state supervisor and chief of enforcement for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. She holds a Missouri Class A peace officer license and is a member of the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association and the National Conference of State Liquor Administrators, according to the news release.

“Christin Templeton has risen through the ranks with years of experience as an agent, agent supervisor, deputy state supervisor, and acting state supervisor of the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control," Kehoe said in the release. "She has displayed steady leadership, skillful management, and a commitment to working and communicating well with ATC’s many stakeholders, on what are sometimes complex licensing issues.”

The last state supervisor was Michael A. Leara, who was appointed on July 17, 2023. Templeton took over the position on Oct. 1, according to the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control's website.
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Missouri News Network Columbia Fire Chiefmissouri state fire marshalmike kehoestate employeeTop Stories
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