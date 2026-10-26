Community members asked to comment on Jefferson City landfill expansion

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to comment on the planned expansion of the Jefferson City landfill.

A public hearing over the expansion's drafted construction permit will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the East Elm Conference Center in Jefferson City, according to a news release from DNR.

The proposal will horizontally expand the existing landfill, which is operated by Republic Services and located on Moreau River Access Road.

Copies of the draft construction permit are available at the Missouri River Regional Library or DNR's Solid Waste Management Program office, according to the release.

Those unable to submit their comments at Wednesday's meeting can also send written comment to DNR's Waste Management Program through mail at P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or by calling 573-751-5401.

The deadline for commenting on the draft permit is Nov. 11.

The Jefferson City Council held a public hearing on and approved a special exception permit to expand the facility back in January 2024. According to council documents, the landfill expansion is expected to take five years.

According to DNR, the proposed landfill expansion will be used for: