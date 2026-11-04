Ellis wins circuit judge seat; two appellate judges retained

Democrat Bill Ellis won the race for Division IX associate circuit judge over Republican opponent James Egan on Tuesday night.

With 100% of precincts reporting, Ellis received 63.8% of votes, compared to 36.1% for Egan.

Voters also agreed to retain two appellate judges who were on the ballot.

The race for the position in the 13th Circuit Court was a rarity in that most other judicial positions on the ballot were unopposed. The Division IX judge in recent years handled criminal and juvenile cases in Boone County. The duties Ellis oversees going forward will be decided after Stephanie Morrell begins her term as the court’s presiding judge in January.

“I believe that it will stay as juvenile,” Ellis said.

Ellis said he represented children as a guardian ad litem, or a guardian who performs legal duties on behalf of a child, for 15 years. He said he wanted to continue giving Boone County’s youth an honest opportunity.

Ellis shared his devotion to juvenile law, but said he would be prepared for other cases he could oversee if the division is reassigned. Outside of juvenile law, he has handled other types of cases throughout his career, including adult criminal cases, family law, probate and civil law.

While votes were being counted, Ellis said his biggest challenge was “keeping people engaged” in the election.

“I’m tired, I know Bekki’s (Brewer) tired, I suspect that my opponent is tired,” he said. “I also think that the public and the voters are tired, too.”

Ellis affirmed his confidence fighting through “election fatigue,” as he called it.

“I feel like we’ve kind of overcome that, and things are going well,” he said.

Ellis has over 20 years of experience practicing law, and said during the campaign he planned to finish his career in this position.

Egan has spent over 20 years as a public defender in Missouri. He said he wanted to fix inefficiencies he’s seen by implementing a night court to lower the number of inmates in Boone County Jail.

During his campaign, Egan said he has represented many children over his career from juvenile court to the Missouri Supreme Court, and would be well-qualified to handle juvenile cases if he won the race.

After polls closed, Egan said that his campaign was “incredibly rewarding.”

“Boone County has given me an incredible experience, regardless of what the results are,” he said. “I want to thank (Boone County) for a wonderful experience.”

Appellate judges

Missouri residents voted Tuesday to retain two appellate judges who were on the ballot.

Paul Wilson was retained on the Missouri Supreme Court with 62.6% of the vote, with 98% of the precincts reporting as of Tuesday night.

Lisa White Hardwick was retained to the Western District Court of Appeals with 67% of the vote, with 92.9% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday night.

Under the Missouri Plan, voters decide whether judges should remain in office for another term. Judges must receive a simple majority of votes to be retained.

The Missouri Plan was established in 1940 to limit political influence in judicial selection. Only four judges have failed to be retained since the procedure was established, the most recent in 2018.

Both judges can remain in office for another 12-year term.

Reporter Anna Kuschel contributed to this report.