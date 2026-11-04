Missouri hunters bag 1,633 birds during firearm portion of fall turkey season

Missouri Department of Conservation data showed hunters harvested 1,633 turkeys during the firearms portion of Missouri's fall turkey season.

The season runs from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 and Greene, Laclede and Perry counties harvested the most turkeys, according to the department's news release.

Greene County harvested the most at 56 birds, and Perry and Laclede both took home 42 each.

During the last fall firearms turkey season in 2025, hunters harvested 1,950 birds.

Conservation department turkey biologist Nick Oakley said the number of harvested birds could be down due to well-above-average temperatures in Missouri during the first two weekends of the season.

"We also had a very wet spring, which hurts nest success and poult survival, so there are fewer young birds on the landscape this fall," Oakley said.

Fall archery turkey hunting continues through Nov. 13 and resumes again Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2027.

For more information on previous seasons' results, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website.