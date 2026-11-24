The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has granted $62,500 to Moberly to investigate the possibility of connecting Cairo and Jacksonville's wastewater to Moberly's wastewater treatment system, according to a news release from the department.

Cairo and Jacksonville are two small towns in Randolph County, north of Moberly. The funding granted to Moberly came from a competitive grant program that offers competitive funding to municipalities as an incentive to construct connections for smaller, struggling facilities, according to the release.

“The department’s intention for this grant is to help decrease the number of point sources discharging pollutants to Missouri’s waterways by promoting regional partnerships that would not be possible otherwise,” said Jake Buxton, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Water and wastewater systems are crucial infrastructure that aid community health and economic vitality.”

These small facilities often lack the financial and technical resources to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities and operate their facilities appropriately, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

"Moberly is proud to be a good steward of natural resources," said Public Utilities Director Shawn Middendorf in the news release. “We are pleased to maintain public health and preserve the environment through efforts such as this.”

According to the news release, Moberly will evaluate the feasibility of constructing a sewer extension to connect wastewater flow from Cairo and Jacksonville to Moberly’s system. The $62,500 will fund 100% of the eligible costs to develop the plans. Those plans are expected to be completed by July 2027, according to the department.

Money that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will fully fund this project.