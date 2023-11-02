Boone Health closes its home care, hospice services

COLUMBIA − Boone Health announced Thursday it is closing its home care and hospice service lines, affecting 26 employees.

In a statement Thursday, Boone Health said it has faced staffing and reimbursement challenges, like "many hospital-based home care and hospice organizations."

"This decision will allow Boone Health to focus resources on areas of core competency including inpatient and outpatient services, and the continued growth of our primary care and specialty clinics," Boone Health said.

The company said it will work with its current patients to place them with other mid-Missouri organizations for the continuation of care.

Twenty-six employees who work in Boone Health Home Care and Hospice will be employed through Dec. 2, with benefits lasting through the end of the year, according to the statement. Boone Health also said positions are available within its company for the impacted staff.

The closure follows Boone Health's elimination of 62 positions in July, due to "increasing costs and changing reimbursements." The cut included 47 unfilled positions and 15 filled positions.

