Kansas City grapples with aftermath of Super Bowl rally shooting

Kansas City residents are in shock after a shooting at The Chiefs Kingdom Champions parade that killed one woman and injured 22 people, half of those being under 16 years old.

Shortly after the rally concluded, there were shots fired west of Union Station, according to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves.

On Thursday, Union Station was closed but littered with objects left behind. When rushing to get to safety, people left everything from tables, chairs, grills and even strollers.

Jan Leyh lives around the corner from Union Station and was out celebrating before she headed up to her apartment on the 10th floor.

“The only way I can describe it is surreal,” Leyh said. “When the rally was over, all we could hear were fireworks or what we thought were fireworks when in essence they were shots.”

Scott Stanger, another Kansas City native was watching the parade at home when shots broke out.

“Tragic and ironic that it happened on Valentine’s Day,” he said. “A day when we’re celebrating our love for those family members and friends. To see something like that [happen] here in Kansas City, the heartland of America, it’s terrible.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said at a press conference Thursday that the shooting is “not Kansas City.” He said he wants to make sure other similar events can happen in the future.

“Here’s the thing, we have a plan for the St. Patrick Day parade in Kansas City. We have parades all the time, I don’t think they’ll end,” Lucas said.

But Leyh said there’s no way she will be able to go to another event like this.

“It’s got to stop, it’s got to stop but it never does stop so what’s it going to take?” she asked. “Isn’t that the question of the hour?”