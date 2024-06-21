© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Kansas governor signs bills enabling effort to entice Chiefs and Royals with new stadiums

KBIA | By Associated Press
Published June 21, 2024 at 3:04 PM CDT
Julie Denesha
/
KCUR 89.3 FM

Kansas' governor has signed legislation enabling the state to lure the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Major League Baseball’s Royals away from neighboring Missouri.

The measure signed Friday by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly would help the teams pay for new stadiums by allowing Kansas to issue bonds to cover 70% of a new stadium's cost.

Kelly's action came three days after the Republican-led Legislature approved the plan. It is an unusually fast turnaround that shows how urgently Kansas officials want to move on the issue.

Missouri officials argue it's still early in the discussions about the teams.

The Kansas-Missouri border splits the 2.3 million-resident Kansas City area.
